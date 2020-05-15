Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMX. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.62 and a 12-month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.