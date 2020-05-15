Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 941 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

