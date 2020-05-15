Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 4,201,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,296,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGY. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

