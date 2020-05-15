Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 135,113 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

