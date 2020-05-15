MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $27.15. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 165,873 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.