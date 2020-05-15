Lynne Marie Laube Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,609.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,079,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $180,810.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,109 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $227,912.49.

CDLX stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.