Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Logitech International earned a news impact score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Logitech International’s score:

Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

LOGI opened at $52.67 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

