Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.53. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Livent shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 47,378 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTHM. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $738.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

