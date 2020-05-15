Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus 58.com (NASDAQ:WUBA) Critical Contrast

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

58.com has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.9% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of 58.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 58.com and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com 0 4 3 0 2.43 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

58.com currently has a consensus price target of $61.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 58.com is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 58.com and Lianluo Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com $2.23 billion 3.42 $1.21 billion $7.87 6.53 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 32.94 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares 58.com and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com 53.25% 30.01% 21.48% Lianluo Smart N/A -12.02% 48.48%

Summary

58.com beats Lianluo Smart on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

