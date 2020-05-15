Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.35. Lexington Realty Trust shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 823,697 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

