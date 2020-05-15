Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 3,083 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

