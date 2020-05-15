Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $3.92 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

