Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 52 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 51.50.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.