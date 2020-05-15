Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $158.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of LH stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

