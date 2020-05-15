L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Update

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 19,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

