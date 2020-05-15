Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $5,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $4,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.75 million, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $102,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,228,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.