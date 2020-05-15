Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Down 5.3%

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 20,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 477,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

KRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $361.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in Kraton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 252,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

