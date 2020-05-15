Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,160,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 17,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 963,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 620,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 313,886 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

