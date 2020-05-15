Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,563 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $134,182.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 17,306 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $294,375.06.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.