Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,015 shares of company stock worth $1,976,837 over the last 90 days. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.