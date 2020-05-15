Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 3,375 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $119,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

