K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

