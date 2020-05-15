Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Acquires 1,336 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,662 ($100.79) per share, for a total transaction of £102,364.32 ($134,654.46).

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock opened at GBX 76.25 ($1.00) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

