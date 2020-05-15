Julie Atkinson Purchases 1,350 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177,225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

