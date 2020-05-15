Juan Colombás Buys 399 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £123.69 ($162.71).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 28.62 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

