JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €4.30 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.30 ($5.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.35 ($5.05).

ETR:CBK opened at €2.96 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €3.30 and a 200-day moving average of €4.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

