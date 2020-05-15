John C. Erickson Purchases 6,000 Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Director John C. Erickson acquired 6,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $303,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Luther Burbank Corp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

LBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

