Jim S. Schelble Sells 3,388 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

