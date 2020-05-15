Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of JEL stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 438.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.92. Jersey Electricity has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.
About Jersey Electricity
