Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of JEL stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 438.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.92. Jersey Electricity has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.