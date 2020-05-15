Jennison Associates LLC Sells 24,019 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $357.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

