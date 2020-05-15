Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

