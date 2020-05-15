Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,460 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other AES news, SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.