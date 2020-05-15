Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 189,016 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,016 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

