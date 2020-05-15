Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.62 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $39,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $897,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 389,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,297,117.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,291 shares of company stock valued at $38,737,847 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.