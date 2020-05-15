Jennison Associates LLC Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 423,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

