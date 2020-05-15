Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.16 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,139 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

