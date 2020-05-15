Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Wingstop worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,751 shares of company stock worth $3,365,020. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on WING. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

