Jennison Associates LLC Has $113.87 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $113,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

