Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,436 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of Avalara worth $29,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $97.62 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,894.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,931 shares of company stock worth $5,554,343. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

