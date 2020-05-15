Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,806 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 118,822 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 483,207 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

