Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 607,059 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,234,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $205,314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

NYSE:CCK opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

