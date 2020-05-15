Jennison Associates LLC Buys 39,292 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of SEA worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. CLSA lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

