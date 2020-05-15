Jennison Associates LLC Buys 15,492 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

