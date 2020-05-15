Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY)

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Amcor Limited ADS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor Limited ADS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor Limited ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Friday. Amcor Limited ADS has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

