James J. Filler Purchases 1,500 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.33 per share, with a total value of $88,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 784,875 shares in the company, valued at $46,566,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

