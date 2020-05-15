JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 152.43%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million.

Shares of JAKK opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

