Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 257,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

