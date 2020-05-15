Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.12 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 432,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after buying an additional 66,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.