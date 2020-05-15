iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

