iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

ALT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

